Shake-up on city Planning Commission
In a surprise development on the eve of a much-anticipated City of Sonoma Planning Commission hearing, Commissioner Chip Roberson submitted his letter of resignation from the commission this week, effective immediately. The reason he gave, in a letter to Planning Department Director David Goodison, was the non-renewal of fellow commissioner Ron Wellander's appointment to the seven-member commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California says GOP health bill would cost stat...
|10 hr
|that s right
|2
|California State University board votes to rais...
|10 hr
|that s right
|2
|In California, Democratic Voter Registration Cl...
|10 hr
|that s right
|4
|Police take dozens of abandoned, blighted vehic...
|10 hr
|Guantanamo Sam
|23
|SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t...
|10 hr
|Helen
|1
|AT&T strike: Bay Area workers among 17,000 who ...
|13 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|3
|New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo
|14 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|50
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC