Shake-up on city Planning Commission

Shake-up on city Planning Commission

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

In a surprise development on the eve of a much-anticipated City of Sonoma Planning Commission hearing, Commissioner Chip Roberson submitted his letter of resignation from the commission this week, effective immediately. The reason he gave, in a letter to Planning Department Director David Goodison, was the non-renewal of fellow commissioner Ron Wellander's appointment to the seven-member commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California says GOP health bill would cost stat... 10 hr that s right 2
California State University board votes to rais... 10 hr that s right 2
In California, Democratic Voter Registration Cl... 10 hr that s right 4
Police take dozens of abandoned, blighted vehic... 10 hr Guantanamo Sam 23
News SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t... 10 hr Helen 1
AT&T strike: Bay Area workers among 17,000 who ... 13 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 3
New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo 14 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 50
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,490 • Total comments across all topics: 279,774,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC