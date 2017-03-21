Sentencing delayed for stabbing victim who ran over attacker with truck
A Napa man who ran over a man who stabbed him in Vallejo nearly two years ago appeared briefly Monday in Solano County Superior Court, where his sentencing was delayed until next month. Upon his arrest in August 2015, the defendant, Kyle Lombardi, 32, was charged with voluntary manslaughter and attempted manslaughter in connection to the death Robert Nolon-Corominas, 29, of Vallejo.
