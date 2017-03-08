Scientists issue new earthquake warning
A Napa police sergeant asks spectators to move further from the damaged Vintner's Collective tasting room in Napa, following an earthquake Sunday. Officials in the city of Napa say 15 to 16 buildings are no longer inhabitable after Sunday's magnitude 6.0 earthquake, and there is only limited access to numerous other structures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tustin News.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Towers coming to Vallejo
|9 min
|Don t Need No Health
|16
|Rick Mariani: Your turn, council
|5 hr
|Guess Who Tony
|15
|David Manley: A vote for the future
|6 hr
|Pearsall Legacy DUI
|5
|Police vacate dozens of squatters from Vallejo ...
|8 hr
|Marti Gras
|6
|Ryan Messano: A short-lived 'victory'
|9 hr
|go back to sleep
|2
|New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo
|11 hr
|chingachinga
|31
|Torlakson asks feds to clarify policy on ICE ac...
|11 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC