Schoenfeld tends grapes in his vineyard
At a recent seminar at the UC Davis enology department, Golan Heights-based winemaker Victor Schoenfeld asked how many of the students in attendance had never tasted an Israeli wine. "Very disappointing," said Schoenfled, who holds a degree in winemaking from UC Davis and is now a proud booster of Israeli wines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School board meeting to discuss next steps afte...
|26 min
|Anonymous
|19
|HELP STOP CORRUPTION in American Canyon city co... (May '14)
|2 hr
|un agenda 21
|54
|American Canyon PUBLIC Officials VIOLATES FEDER... (May '15)
|2 hr
|un agenda 21
|25
|Kurshan Scared Again
|4 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|5
|Police are leaving in large numbers
|4 hr
|Anne
|26
|Gregory Gazaway: A time for thanks, courage
|4 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|19
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC