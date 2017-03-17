Schoenfeld tends grapes in his vineyard

Schoenfeld tends grapes in his vineyard

11 hrs ago

At a recent seminar at the UC Davis enology department, Golan Heights-based winemaker Victor Schoenfeld asked how many of the students in attendance had never tasted an Israeli wine. "Very disappointing," said Schoenfled, who holds a degree in winemaking from UC Davis and is now a proud booster of Israeli wines.

