San Mateo County Healthiest in California: Report
San Mateo County has taken the top spot in a newly released report that investigates - and ranks - people's health based on the conditions amid which they work, live and play. Education, jobs, housing, physical environment and access to care are among the factors that went in favor of California's healthiest county, according to the study done by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
