There are 1 comment on the The Reporter story from Tuesday Mar 7, titled Pool service franchise looks to expand in California. In it, The Reporter reports that:

Pool Scouts, a residential pool cleaning and maintenance company based in Virginia Beach, Va., is looking to expand into California. “We're very focused in general on California ... when we look at our target audience, it's residential pools,” Michael Wagner, Pool Scouts president, said.

Birds Landing Bob

#1 Wednesday Mar 8
No real news to report so the repeater sticks to free advertising .
