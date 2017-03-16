Police: Woman in Napa sexually assaulted by door-to-door salesman
A man in Napa was arrested after he allegedly pushed his way into a woman's home and sexually assaulted her, according to police. Lester Morris Ivy was arrested on Monday after a distressed woman called police at 5:49 p.m. reporting an assault at her Pine Street home.
