Plans underway to reopen bowling alley in Sonoma
Adam Kovacs has signed a 15-year lease on a 5,000-square-foot space in the Olde Bowl Center behind his fitness club, Sonoma Fit - and has submitted initial plans to the City for a bowling alley, bar and restaurant called Noma Bowl. It all started with Kovacs' and his wife Jenny's observation that "you can't bowl with a phone in your hand."
