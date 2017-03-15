Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers' electr...

Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers' electrifying show at Oracle Arena

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KRON 4

It was just last year that the Red Hot Chili Peppers were rocking Bottle Rock in Napa, and this past Sunday night, the iconic band from Southern California had an electrifying and sold-out show at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police are leaving in large numbers 56 min Kurshan 14 Arrests 12
Spencer Bottomley Ex-Marine PTSD, No Business A... 1 hr Nihga please 5
Bishop defrocked? 1 hr Bye Ramona Biznitch 27
Prosecutors seek 40-year prison term for Vallej... 2 hr fuhrman 3
Vallejo hires interim planning manager 2 hr Rooster 3
Jeff Ruszler: Too many crybabies 9 hr im feelin sammie 8
News Vallejo man drowns in American Canyon quarry pond (Aug '10) 10 hr Talking phartss 9
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,601,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC