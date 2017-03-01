Napa student stabbed on basketball court

Napa student stabbed on basketball court

Wednesday

A teen boy was stabbed in the chest on the basketball court at a Napa high school this afternoon, a police sergeant said. The stabbing occurred at Valley Oak High School campus at 1600 Myrtle Ave., at 4:46 p.m., according to Napa police Sgt.

