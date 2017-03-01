Napa student stabbed on basketball court
A teen boy was stabbed in the chest on the basketball court at a Napa high school this afternoon, a police sergeant said. The stabbing occurred at Valley Oak High School campus at 1600 Myrtle Ave., at 4:46 p.m., according to Napa police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo Planning Commission to continue discuss...
|32 min
|I Got Your Screw
|25
|Demand the FINAL EIR
|1 hr
|molly now
|13
|Vallejo City Council takes first steps to raise...
|2 hr
|Old School
|9
|What happen with the kidnapping
|2 hr
|then what
|5
|Vallejo Ghost Ship
|2 hr
|then what
|4
|Single-User Bathrooms Now Required To Reflect A...
|2 hr
|then what
|9
|Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th...
|Jan '17
|sammie saw it too
|18
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC