Napa resident is 4th Assembly District Woman of the Year
Napa County resident Elizabeth Van de Leur Alessio is the 4th Assembly District's Woman of the Year. Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, honored her Monday at the state Capitol in Sacramento.
