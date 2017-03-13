Napa police officers shoot and killa Read Story Associated Press
Two Northern California police officers are on paid administrative leave after they shot and killed a man in a Home Depot parking lot. The Napa Police Department says an unnamed man was armed with a knife and acting "high" when the officers encountered him Monday evening after responding to 911 emergency calls.
