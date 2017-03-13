Naked man trapped in Napa fast food r...

Naked man trapped in Napa fast food restaurant

Napa firefighters cut into an exterior wall at Togo's/Baskin-Robbins on Soscol Avenue Tuesday morning, freeing a man who had been trapped overnight. He had fallen down a crawl space after prying open a roof vent, officials said.

