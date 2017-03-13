Naked man trapped in Napa fast food restaurant
Napa firefighters cut into an exterior wall at Togo's/Baskin-Robbins on Soscol Avenue Tuesday morning, freeing a man who had been trapped overnight. He had fallen down a crawl space after prying open a roof vent, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCommunityNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police are leaving in large numbers
|1 hr
|anonymous
|13
|VUSD Ramona Bishop FIRED
|3 hr
|Good Witch Glinda
|2
|Spencer Bottomley Ex-Marine PTSD, No Business A...
|5 hr
|Nihga please
|5
|Bishop defrocked?
|5 hr
|Bye Ramona Biznitch
|27
|Prosecutors seek 40-year prison term for Vallej...
|7 hr
|fuhrman
|3
|Vallejo hires interim planning manager
|7 hr
|Rooster
|3
|Jeff Ruszler: Too many crybabies
|14 hr
|im feelin sammie
|8
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC