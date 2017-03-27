Mondavi Napa Valley home sells for mi...

Mondavi Napa Valley home sells for millions

Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Margrit Mondavi was a working artist as well as a Napa Valley wine culture pioneer The property was purchased by second-home buyers from San Francisco, according to Hillary Ryan, a Pacific Union agent who represented the buyers. Acquired by Mondavi in 2009, the property is located on 9.9 acres in the Coombsville winegrowing area east of Napa.

