Mondavi Napa Valley home sells for millions
Margrit Mondavi was a working artist as well as a Napa Valley wine culture pioneer The property was purchased by second-home buyers from San Francisco, according to Hillary Ryan, a Pacific Union agent who represented the buyers. Acquired by Mondavi in 2009, the property is located on 9.9 acres in the Coombsville winegrowing area east of Napa.
