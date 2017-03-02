Mike Birbiglia Is Coming to Napa Valley
Comedian, writer, actor and director Mike Birbiglia is one of the most sought-after performers in comedy today. From his masterful one-man shows on topics like sleep disorders, girlfriends and family, to his critically-acclaimed and audience-favorite films "Sleepwalk With Me" and "Don't Think Twice," Birbiglia is as funny as he is thoughtful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calif. Lawmakers Seek Answers On Recent Immigra...
|1 hr
|Wanglow
|6
|Thieves target multiple vehicles in string of t...
|1 hr
|Wanglow
|6
|Vallejo Chamber of Commerce opposes VMT/Orcem
|1 hr
|Tofflers_Mom
|23
|Nathan Stout: Save our Smokestack
|2 hr
|your brain on weed
|4
|Demand the FINAL EIR
|5 hr
|Tom
|15
|Some California prison doctors could get big raise
|9 hr
|but who pays
|2
|Audit details state worker misdeeds
|9 hr
|but who pays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC