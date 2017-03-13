Mark Altgelt: Tourism key for Vallejo

Mark Altgelt: Tourism key for Vallejo

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

The travel industry in the United States has grown over the past five years, with revenue of $341 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $381 billion in 2017. Tourists in Napa County spent a record $1.27 billion in 2015, an increase of 8.9 percent over 2014 spending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City Launches Website To Promote Business Expan... 9 hr East Vallejo Cast... 9
Trump Towers coming to Vallejo 9 hr East Vallejo Cast... 44
HELP STOP UNJUST Persecutions of TAXPAYERS in A... (Jul '13) 12 hr un agenda 21 63
Vallejo Officer's Use of Force Decried by Outra... 18 hr Tom All Beef 5
News Violent police takedown caught on camera 18 hr Guantanamo Sam 7
California to fight if EPA eases emissions rule 19 hr moonbeam 2
News Reading celebrated Saturday at JFK Library 19 hr Bareback Arnold 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Wall Street
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,536,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC