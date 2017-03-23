Marina s population takes a dip, cens...

Marina s population takes a dip, census data show

Population growth in Marin was on a slow, steady climb in recent years but new census data show it's now in reverse. From July 1, 2015 to July 1, 2016 Marin's population dropped by 403 residents, from 261,054 to 260,651, or .15 percent, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

