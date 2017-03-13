March 16 Vallejo A&E Source: Greg Kih...

March 16 Vallejo A&E Source: Greg Kihn takes long rock history to Siloa s

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Not that Hamlet wasn't a fun-lovin' guy ... but Kihn is. Always has been. Which, he said by phone Tuesday, may be one reason why some folks didn't take what has been a stellar two-part rock 'n roll career seriously.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo Together offers free volunteer training... 4 min Anonkk 5
Rick Mariani: Your turn, council 30 min I Got Your Real 29
Jabba the Cu** 1 hr correction police 4
Joey Carrizales: Progress on the homeless 1 hr like a glove 5
Sam Kurshan: Our city, our council 1 hr Labor Strong 4
Assembly Democrats over-promise free college 1 hr Of course 2
Immigrant Sanctuary Bill Faces Ongoing Law Enfo... 4 hr Get Dem Outta Here 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Supreme Court
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,200 • Total comments across all topics: 279,565,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC