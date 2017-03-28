Man gets 15 months in wine theft from California restaurant

California officials say the first U.S. inmate to have taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgery again has access to a razor after she complained that she was being forced to grow a beard and mustache. An immigration judge says a Mexican man arrested despite participating in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children can be released from custody pending deportation proceedings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.