Magnitude 2.6 quake strikes near San Juan Bautista
Earthquake magnitudes measure the energy released by a tremor, but are not meant to calculate how intense the shaking is for those near the epicenter. To measure how forceful a quake felt to someone or something near the epicenter, geologists use something called the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demand the FINAL EIR
|1 hr
|Sams Lube Works
|53
|Man shot multiple times Friday in Vallejo
|4 hr
|whose sammie now
|15
|Violence breaks out at pro-Trump rally in Berkeley
|6 hr
|interesting thoug...
|2
|Free immigration forum at Fighting Back Partner...
|11 hr
|Hooter
|10
|US police agencies with their own DNA databases...
|19 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Solano County employees raise $35K for United Way
|19 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|12th annual Pet Remembrance ceremony set for Su...
|19 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC