Luxury resort in Kenwood changes hands

The Kenwood Inn and Spa, a small luxury resort in the Sonoma Valley, changed hands Thursday and now will be managed by Four Sisters Inns, which oversees six other Wine Country properties. The Mediterranean-style Luxury inn, which has been named by Conde Nast Traveler magazine as one of the top small resorts in North America, was purchased Thursday by a private investor group.

