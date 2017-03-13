Luxury resort in Kenwood changes hands
The Kenwood Inn and Spa, a small luxury resort in the Sonoma Valley, changed hands Thursday and now will be managed by Four Sisters Inns, which oversees six other Wine Country properties. The Mediterranean-style Luxury inn, which has been named by Conde Nast Traveler magazine as one of the top small resorts in North America, was purchased Thursday by a private investor group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CalPERS disaster affects state taxpayers
|1 hr
|bluto s mom
|2
|Invade New Zealand Scare NKorea
|1 hr
|Ultra Secret XXX
|1
|Jerry Brown Opposes California Cuts in Presiden...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California's new school ratings: Are they bette...
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Melissa Bowman: So much for transparency
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Carol Pearlman: Let it rip, Vallejo!
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo 'Hackathon' serves as breeding ground f...
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC