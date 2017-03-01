Lamb Chops and Red Wine: A Perfect Easter Pairing
Easter is the perfect occasion to enjoy a glass of wine and share a meal with family and friends. If you are looking for a delicious wine pairing this holiday, consider a classic red variety like Cabernet Sauvignon.
