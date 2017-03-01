Lake County Rising brings in more tha...

Lake County Rising brings in more than $1 million

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

Mere days after the Valley Fire destroyed the southern end of Lake County, the Wine Alliance, the Winery Association and the Winerape Commission came together to form a fundraising entity known as Lake County Rising. It was simply a way to collect donations that were pouring in from wine industry members both inside the county and out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thieves target multiple vehicles in string of t... 46 min GEE 4
Some California prison doctors could get big raise 2 hr but who pays 2
Audit details state worker misdeeds 2 hr but who pays 2
Costco is hiking its membership fees - here's h... 2 hr but who pays 2
Proposal Would Bar Calif. Schools From Withhold... 2 hr but who pays 4
News Trial date for Fairfield mall murder suspect li... 3 hr reaper ben 1
Nathan Stout: Save our Smokestack 3 hr Tom 3
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 279,280,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC