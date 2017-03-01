Lake County Rising brings in more than $1 million
Mere days after the Valley Fire destroyed the southern end of Lake County, the Wine Alliance, the Winery Association and the Winerape Commission came together to form a fundraising entity known as Lake County Rising. It was simply a way to collect donations that were pouring in from wine industry members both inside the county and out.
