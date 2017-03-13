Knife-Wielding Man Fatally Shot by Police in Napa
A knife-wielding man was fatally shot by Napa police near a Home Depot store on Monday, according to a report by the Napa Valley Register . Police said Napa officers responded to multiple calls about a man with a knife outside the store about 6:20 p.m., the newspaper reported.
