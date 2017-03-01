K+M Extravirgin Chocolate Bars: Thoma...

K+M Extravirgin Chocolate Bars: Thomas Keller and Armando Manni's cacao and olive oil sweets

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Cool Hunting

Neither chocolate nor olive oil may be what immediately come to mind when considering the name Thomas Keller-the globally famous chef with three Michelin stars for his NYC restaurant Per Se. And yet, after yesterday's launch of K+M Extravirgin Chocolate Bars it's hard to separate Keller's vision from this exploratory yet precise project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cool Hunting.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Stout: Save our Smokestack 2 hr Dont Cry 4 Me 5
Demand the FINAL EIR 3 hr What To Say 19
Calif. Lawmakers Seek Answers On Recent Immigra... 3 hr Jelly 7
Thieves target multiple vehicles in string of t... 5 hr Wanglow 6
Vallejo Chamber of Commerce opposes VMT/Orcem 6 hr Tofflers_Mom 23
Some California prison doctors could get big raise 14 hr but who pays 2
Audit details state worker misdeeds 14 hr but who pays 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,806 • Total comments across all topics: 279,292,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC