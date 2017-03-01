K+M Extravirgin Chocolate Bars: Thomas Keller and Armando Manni's cacao and olive oil sweets
Neither chocolate nor olive oil may be what immediately come to mind when considering the name Thomas Keller-the globally famous chef with three Michelin stars for his NYC restaurant Per Se. And yet, after yesterday's launch of K+M Extravirgin Chocolate Bars it's hard to separate Keller's vision from this exploratory yet precise project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cool Hunting.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Stout: Save our Smokestack
|2 hr
|Dont Cry 4 Me
|5
|Demand the FINAL EIR
|3 hr
|What To Say
|19
|Calif. Lawmakers Seek Answers On Recent Immigra...
|3 hr
|Jelly
|7
|Thieves target multiple vehicles in string of t...
|5 hr
|Wanglow
|6
|Vallejo Chamber of Commerce opposes VMT/Orcem
|6 hr
|Tofflers_Mom
|23
|Some California prison doctors could get big raise
|14 hr
|but who pays
|2
|Audit details state worker misdeeds
|14 hr
|but who pays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC