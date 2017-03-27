In Greenbrae, Gotta s Roadside burger joint plan gets thumbs up

Bon Air Center in Greenbrae will be the latest outlet for Gott's Roadside, the popular upscale Napa Valley burger chain. The St. Helena-based restaurant on Tuesday won unanimous approval from the Larkspur Planning Commission to convert the former Wipeout Bar and Grill at 302 Bon Air Center into a retro-style eatery serving up burgers, fries, shakes and salads - with a beer and wine bar and a 104-seat outdoor patio.

