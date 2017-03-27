In Greenbrae, Gotta s Roadside burger joint plan gets thumbs up
Bon Air Center in Greenbrae will be the latest outlet for Gott's Roadside, the popular upscale Napa Valley burger chain. The St. Helena-based restaurant on Tuesday won unanimous approval from the Larkspur Planning Commission to convert the former Wipeout Bar and Grill at 302 Bon Air Center into a retro-style eatery serving up burgers, fries, shakes and salads - with a beer and wine bar and a 104-seat outdoor patio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry Brown asked to take over troubled Califor...
|1 hr
|Charlie
|2
|Where is the police chief?
|1 hr
|Libby
|11
|Shots fired during midnight robbery in Vallejo
|9 hr
|kenny the puffer
|6
|Poll: Newsom tops list of candidates for governor
|12 hr
|monica
|3
|Brown, Democratic Lawmakers Announce Transporta...
|13 hr
|enforce the law
|2
|Housing, traffic woes stoke urge to flee Bay Ar...
|14 hr
|rhymes with duck
|2
|City council to review VMT/Orcem appeal in May
|15 hr
|rhymes with duck
|37
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC