Housing, traffic woes stoke urge to flee Bay Area, new poll shows

Choked by traffic and overwhelmed by skyrocketing housing costs, a greater percentage of Bay Area residents than a year ago now say they yearn to flee the region. In a new Bay Area Council poll released Thursday, 40 percent of the region's residents said they want to move away in the new few years, a marked increase from the 33 percent who Even worse, the new survey found that young adults are more inclined to leave: 46 percent of millennials want to lead the charge out of the Bay Area in the next few years.

