Housing, traffic woes stoke urge to flee Bay Area, new poll shows
Choked by traffic and overwhelmed by skyrocketing housing costs, a greater percentage of Bay Area residents than a year ago now say they yearn to flee the region. In a new Bay Area Council poll released Thursday, 40 percent of the region's residents said they want to move away in the new few years, a marked increase from the 33 percent who Even worse, the new survey found that young adults are more inclined to leave: 46 percent of millennials want to lead the charge out of the Bay Area in the next few years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo man arrested in San Francisco for tripl...
|1 hr
|sam talking to hi...
|3
|PB voting to return Saturday
|1 hr
|sam talking to hi...
|2
|Solano Sheriff's Office pays back $20,000 to st...
|1 hr
|sam talking to hi...
|2
|Solano representatives encouraged by tone of DC...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo Olive Garden restaurant remodel complete
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Jerry Brown asked to take over troubled Califor...
|13 hr
|Charlie
|2
|Where is the police chief?
|13 hr
|Libby
|11
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC