Hear Dweezil Zappa's Wild New Shredfest With Frank Zappa
Guitarist is releasing "Dinosaur" as part of a PledgeMusic campaign to raise money for legal defense against Zappa Family Trust More than three decades ago, when Dweezil Zappa was 13, he wrote some riffs and vamps. He has since dug them up and rearranged them, calling the piece "Dinosaur," because, he says, "it's in phase with the practice of paleontology."
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Towers coming to Vallejo
|2 min
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|6
|What's Vallejo's Export
|39 min
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|21
|Vallejo seeks public opinion on city's brand
|44 min
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|3
|Vallejo seeks public opinion on cityÂ’s brand
|47 min
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|21
|New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|30
|Vallejo school board divided over need for meeting
|5 hr
|the little stinker
|13
|Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC