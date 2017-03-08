Hear Dweezil Zappa's Wild New Shredfest With Frank Zappa

Guitarist is releasing "Dinosaur" as part of a PledgeMusic campaign to raise money for legal defense against Zappa Family Trust More than three decades ago, when Dweezil Zappa was 13, he wrote some riffs and vamps. He has since dug them up and rearranged them, calling the piece "Dinosaur," because, he says, "it's in phase with the practice of paleontology."

