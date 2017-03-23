Goldschmidt Cabernets big, bold and beautiful
I wrote Goldschmidt an email with several questions about the wines sampled recently at the Wine ConneXtion, and he quickly responded: "Sorry I am out of the country completing harvest down below the equator. ... Sorry for the inconvenience but thanks for the email."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California says GOP health bill would cost stat...
|7 hr
|that s right
|2
|California State University board votes to rais...
|7 hr
|that s right
|2
|In California, Democratic Voter Registration Cl...
|7 hr
|that s right
|4
|Police take dozens of abandoned, blighted vehic...
|7 hr
|Guantanamo Sam
|23
|SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t...
|7 hr
|Helen
|1
|AT&T strike: Bay Area workers among 17,000 who ...
|10 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|3
|New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo
|11 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|50
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC