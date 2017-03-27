Game of Thrones Wine Pre-Sale at Sigel's

Game of Thrones Wine Pre-Sale at Sigel's

I just received a notice that Sigel's is having a pre-sale on the new Game of Throne wines. Crafted by HBO Game of Thrones super-fan, and 40-year California winemaker, Bob Cabral.

