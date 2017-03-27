Gallo snaps up Napa vineyard

Read more: The Drinks Business

The purchase of the Pritchard Hill-based winery, which lies within the Atlas Peak appellation, is the latest in a series of acquisitions as the company strengthen its premium portfolio and Napa landholding. Stagecoach Vineyard is one of the largest contiguous vineyard in the Napa Valley with more than 600 acres of vines set on red, volcanic soils with boulder-strewn clay loam and solid rock outcrops that were blasted to create a more uniform soil base.

