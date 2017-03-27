Gallo snaps up Napa vineyard
The purchase of the Pritchard Hill-based winery, which lies within the Atlas Peak appellation, is the latest in a series of acquisitions as the company strengthen its premium portfolio and Napa landholding. Stagecoach Vineyard is one of the largest contiguous vineyard in the Napa Valley with more than 600 acres of vines set on red, volcanic soils with boulder-strewn clay loam and solid rock outcrops that were blasted to create a more uniform soil base.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City council to review VMT/Orcem appeal in May
|1 hr
|can you feel it h...
|31
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|1 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|1
|AG Sessions says he'll punish sanctuaries, citi...
|4 hr
|Louie the Hound
|5
|Carmen Cassius: Dr. Bishop's triumphs
|9 hr
|can you feel it h...
|23
|California: Worst State in Nation for Infrastru...
|15 hr
|Casey Jones
|4
|Gary W. Smith: What are Orcem critics thinking?
|15 hr
|Sam All Beef
|4
|Jerry Brown Compares Trump's Border Wall to Ber...
|15 hr
|Border patrol
|3
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC