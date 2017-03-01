G V Cellars showcases latest wine
Club members of Fairfield's G V Cellars, as well as the general public, were treated to a day of wine, food and music Saturday at the Mason Road estate. The event centered on G V's annual new wine release, in which club members enjoy and eventually take home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed CA Law Would Allow Bicyclists to Run S...
|24 min
|Wanglow
|2
|Jimmy Genn: SOS, Survival of our Smokestack?
|42 min
|islander
|7
|Fire destroys rooms at Travel Inn Motel
|2 hr
|Bareback Arnold
|2
|New evidence suggests missing Vallejo teen coul...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Planned Parenthood funding threat could hit Cal...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Pelosi Refuses to Condemn Sexist Joke About Kel...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California exports its poor to Texas, other states
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC