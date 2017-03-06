Foo Fighters will a oemake a new albu...

Foo Fighters will a oemake a new album when the time is right,a says guitarist

Rumor has it that Foo Fighters will be recording a new album this year, but guitarist Chris Shiflett says the band hasn't hit the studio just yet. "I don't know what our plans are, but we'll make a new album when the time is right," Shiflett tells NME .

