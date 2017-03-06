Foo Fighters will a oemake a new album when the time is right,a says guitarist
Rumor has it that Foo Fighters will be recording a new album this year, but guitarist Chris Shiflett says the band hasn't hit the studio just yet. "I don't know what our plans are, but we'll make a new album when the time is right," Shiflett tells NME .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIBZ-FM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|End Social Security to Defeat Korea
|22 min
|Addminisstration
|1
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|27 min
|Anon
|142
|Faraday Future seeking negotiation extension fo...
|1 hr
|GEE
|9
|Silicon Valley Loses 100% of All 2016 Job Gains...
|1 hr
|White Flight
|3
|Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th...
|Jan '17
|sammie saw it too
|18
|This is NAPA VALLEY Restaurant Week
|Jan '17
|howefortunate
|1
|College in Canada? After Trump's win, more stud...
|Dec '16
|Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC