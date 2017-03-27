Five suspects arrested in undercover ...

Five suspects arrested in undercover drug bust, two from Vallejo

A month long undercover investigation lead by the Napa Special Investigations Bureau resulted in the arrest of five drug dealers earlier this month, two of whom are Vallejo residents. Those arrested were Nolan Amos, 20, Joshua McComb, 20, Stuart Waldenburg, 23, Jose Gozalez, 22 and Julian Reyes, 19, all of Napa, according to a news release from the Bureau.

