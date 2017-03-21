Fieldwork's Vermont Farmhouse Ale spa...

Fieldwork's Vermont Farmhouse Ale sparks feud with state of

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

People enjoy beer outside Fieldwork inside the Oxbow Market in Napa, Calif. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo officer in viral video already has forc... 1 hr Fed Up To Here 4
Recycled art contest returns to Vallejo 1 hr Just Eat and STFU 2
Sharon McGriff Payne: Community on edge 1 hr Just Eat and STFU 2
Vallejo extends contract talks with Faraday Future 1 hr Just Eat and STFU 11
Bay Area startup offering new hires $10,000 to ... 2 hr Anonymous 1
Jerry Brown Seeks 'Common Ground' with Donald T... 2 hr Anonymous 1
California State University trustees to vote on... 3 hr Anonymous 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,865 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC