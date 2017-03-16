Feds help Napa, San Mateo with storm repairs

Two San Francisco Bay Area counties have been approved to receive federal money to repair and mitigate public facilities following winter storms in January, the Governor's Office of Emergency Services announced Thursday. President Donald Trump Thursday declared that a major disaster exists in California and ordered federal help for Napa and San Mateo counties among others outside the Bay Area, including Santa Cruz County, for storms between Jan. 18 and Jan. 23. Federal money is available to the state, Native American tribes, local governments and some nonprofit companies for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storms.

