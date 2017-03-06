Dood recognizes senior advocate as Wo...

Dood recognizes senior advocate as Woman of Year

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

"I could not name one person who cares more about seniors in Solano County than Rochelle," said Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, in making the announcement Monday. "I have been able to work with Rochelle a lot over the past few years, and I am continually impressed with how much effort and dedication she puts into making sure our seniors get the attention they need and deserve."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sam Making Vester Threats (Oct '15) 48 min Kurshan 14 Arrests 6
Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi... 52 min Kurshan 14 Arrests 122
South Vallejo residents missing from protest mob 6 hr i got your eye 16
New evidence suggests missing Vallejo teen coul... 7 hr Stupid says 2
Man shot multiple times Friday in Vallejo 10 hr stand back 17
Jimmy Genn: SOS, Survival of our Smokestack? 10 hr Hot In Here 13
Vallejo Ghost Ship 10 hr Black lives matter 6
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,363,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC