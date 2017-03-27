Dodd receives award for health care e...

Dodd receives award for health care efforts

State Sen. Bill Dodd was given the 2017 Champion for Coverage health award by the California Coverage & Health Initiatives for his work to improve health care access for children and families. "I am honored to receive this award, and I want to thank the California Coverage & Health Initiatives for all they do to get health care access to those who need it most," Dodd, D-Napa, said in a statement released Friday by his office.

