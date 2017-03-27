Dodd receives award for health care efforts

State Sen. Bill Dodd was given the 2017 Champion for Coverage health award by the California Coverage & Health Initiatives for his work to improve health care access for children and families. "I am honored to receive this award, and I want to thank the California Coverage & Health Initiatives for all they do to get health care access to those who need it most," Dodd, D-Napa, said in a statement released Friday by his office.

