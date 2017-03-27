Daleiden Charged with 15 Felonies

Contact: Alexandra Snyder, Life Legal Defense Foundation , 202-717-7371 NAPA, Calif., March 29, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- David Daleiden has been charged with 15 felonies in connection with a series of videos exposing Planned Parenthood's grisly trade in baby body parts. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra charged Daleiden and his Center for Medical Progress colleague Sandra Merritt with 14 counts of eavesdropping and 1 count of conspiracy to eavesdrop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.