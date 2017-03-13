Countdown to Flavor! Napa Valley

Flavor! Napa Valley takes place March 22 - 26, 2017, during Napa Valley's "Cabernet Season" . The five-day event, which supports programs and scholarships at The Culinary Institute of America's Greystone Campus in St. Helena, CA, celebrates both Napa Valley and CIA graduate chefs and winemakers with exclusive food and wine experiences that bring out the best flavors of the legendary Napa Valley.

