Carmel Valley: Land of Honey, Wine & Art
Carmel Valley, CA- Just a short scenic drive inland from Carmel-by-the-Sea lies a delightful little village tucked in the hills that sometimes and undeservedly gets overlooked by travelers in favor of its more popular coastal neighbors . "Lucky for those curious in spirit who venture just a short distance off the beaten path eastward on Carmel Valley Road..." Some of Carmel Valley's allure rests in the sense that it still imbues a rugged remoteness of California's wild west, all in spite of proximity to the bustling California coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocklin and Roseville Today.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t...
|3 hr
|Germanicus
|2
|City council to review VMT/Orcem appeal in May
|6 hr
|can you feel it h...
|31
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|6 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|1
|AG Sessions says he'll punish sanctuaries, citi...
|9 hr
|Louie the Hound
|5
|Carmen Cassius: Dr. Bishop's triumphs
|14 hr
|can you feel it h...
|23
|California: Worst State in Nation for Infrastru...
|19 hr
|Casey Jones
|4
|Gary W. Smith: What are Orcem critics thinking?
|20 hr
|Sam All Beef
|4
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC