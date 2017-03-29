Boeing expands pilot training network
Boeing announced March 26, 2017, it has officially launched its global network of Boeing Training Providers to support its Pilot Development Program. The flight schools - Avion Training, part of Avion Group in the Netherlands, International Airline Training Academy in Napa, Calif., and SAA International, a subsidiary of Velocity Education, in San Diego, Calif., - were subject to a rigorous review process before receiving final acceptance to be part of the Boeing Pilot Development Program network.
