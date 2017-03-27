Benefit concert scheduled for Dixon Veterans Home
Dixon's home for veterans that Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity is building is getting some help from Dixon United Methodist Church. A dinner and concert to raise funds for the six-bedroom, three bedroom house will be April 9 at the church, 209 North Jefferson St. A tri-tip dinner will be served by the Dixon Rotary Club at 4:30 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. concert by Joe Crave & The Sometimers.
