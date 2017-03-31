Bay Area traffic called emergency in ...

Bay Area traffic called emergency in poll: a Never been this bada

10 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

The Bay Area's traffic woes are so severe that more than two-thirds of the region's residents demand a major investment to fix the mess - even if that means higher taxes - a poll released on Friday shows. Traffic is seen in 2016 on Interstate 80 in San Pablo.

