Bakersfield Police recover stolen handgun, make arrests
A routine traffic stop by the Bakersfield Police Department resulted in the recovery of a stolen handgun and a pair of arrests. Police made the stop in the 3000 block of San Dimas Street at 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
