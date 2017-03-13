Average price for gas reaches $3 in C...

Average price for gas reaches $3 in California

25 min ago

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in California reached $3 this week, the highest motorists have paid in nearly five years. The price gauge hit the mark of $3.004 Tuesday, and dropped ever-so slightly to $3.001 Wednesday.

