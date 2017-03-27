Art for All

Art for All

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Bohemian.com

Produced by the Arts Council Napa Valley, Arts in April is changing the script for this year's offerings and collaborating directly with community partners in each town in the valley - American Canyon, Napa, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga - to bring art directly to the people with programming that's largely free, family-friendly and accessible to all. "We invited all of the arts and cultural stakeholders that we knew in each town," says Arts in April producer Danielle Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City council to review VMT/Orcem appeal in May 7 hr Imma Tellya NOW 34
Mike Browne: Visit Vallejo wants to hear from you 7 hr Imma Tellya NOW 8
Faraday Quits Vallejo 9 hr The Little King 16
Vallejo School board names former superintenden... 11 hr Wanglow 6
GEVC scam (Oct '09) 14 hr Chris Mccafferty 44
Proposed California Bill Would Ban 'Fake News' 19 hr Article One 2
Vallejo residents, workers, called on to help '... 20 hr Harry 3
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,919,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC