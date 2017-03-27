Art for All

Produced by the Arts Council Napa Valley, Arts in April is changing the script for this year's offerings and collaborating directly with community partners in each town in the valley - American Canyon, Napa, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga - to bring art directly to the people with programming that's largely free, family-friendly and accessible to all. "We invited all of the arts and cultural stakeholders that we knew in each town," says Arts in April producer Danielle Smith.

