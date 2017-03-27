American Canyon water lines being flushed
AMERICAN CANYON >> If you notice your tap water is an unusual color, there's no cause for alarm, American Canyon officials said, explaining it's the result of work being done on the water lines. Public Works crews began flushing main water lines this week, and will continue doing so over the next few weeks, they said.
