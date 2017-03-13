American Canyon seeks applicants for boards, commissions
The 15-member council meets every other month in the early evening in Napa. It advises the Agricultural Commissioner and Board of Supervisors regarding the development and promotion of a sustainable local food system and helps set priorities, plan and implement initiatives to improve the environment, economic and social sustainability of food production in Napa County.
