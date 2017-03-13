American Canyon police search for ban...

American Canyon police search for bank robber

Yesterday

Police are asking for help to identify a man who robbed a bank in American Canyon earlier in the month. Officers were dispatched at 6:55 p.m. March 8 to a robbery at U.S. Bank at 103 American Canyon Road.

